Oli reads out 7-point deal 3 weeks after signing it with Deuba

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has read out the seven-point agreement he signed with Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday three weeks after the deal was signed.

PM Oli read out the agreement while seeking vote of confidence in the House on Sunday.

CPN-UML Chairman Oli had signed a seven-point agreement with Deuba on July 1 but the points had yet to be made public. Both the parties got the deal endorsed internally but they had not publicly revealed the seven-point deal.

PM Oli has read out the deal pointing that he has done so on the first chance he got to speak in the House after signing the deal.

The deal includes formation of a new government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution including other parties in the House.

It also talks about prioritizing amendment of some clauses for political stability after review of both the positive and negative aspects, and complexities while practising the Constitution in the past few years.

Another point talks about Oli becoming PM for the first two years and NC President Deuba until the next general election. The deal also talks about controlling corruption, providing good governance and providing political stability among others.

The seven-point deal had changed the ruling coalition yet again in just four months.

The coalition between Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) had broken giving way to a new ruling coalition of the Maoists UML on March 3.

The previous ruling coalition was formed around a year before that ahead of the election for president after Dahal broke the then coalition with UML. NC, Maoist Center, JSP and Unified Socialist had then decided to revive the pre-election alliance.

Dahal had quit the pre-election alliance with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.