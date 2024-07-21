RSP to vote against PM Oli during floor test

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) will vote against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli during the floor test on Sunday.

RSP’s parliamentary party meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Sunday has instructed its lawmakers to attend the House meeting for the floor test and vote against the Oli government, according to a statement released by RSP Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar.

The joint meeting of CPN (Maoist Center), RSP and CPN (Unified Socialist)—all of which were part of the previous government led by Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal—on Friday had decided to not provide vote of confidence to the Oli government.

Oli’s party CPN-UML, Nepali Congress (NC), Janata Samajwadi Party, Janamat Party and others have already decided to provide vote of confidence.

RPP has yet to decide whether to vote for the Oli government or not.

Oli was appointed PM for the fourth time on July 14.

President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Oli as the PM as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution.

President Paudel had invited parties to form the new government after Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal failed floor test in the on July 12.

PM Dahal, who had secured vote of confidence four times during this term of HoR, failed in his attempt to secure it for a fifth time.