CIAA summons Mayor Maharjan a day after LMC demolishes wall of Commissioner Amatya's house

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has summoned Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) Chiri Babu Maharjan a day after LMC demolished wall of CIAA Commissioner Sumitra Amatya.

The CIAA letter states that it has to question Mayor Maharjan about the complaint received alleging him of financially harming the LMC by unilaterally providing financial assistance to victims of floods and landslides of LMC 24 following the flood in Dhapakhel river four years ago.

The LMC had provided Rs 250,000 and Rs 150,000 each to different types of victim families.

Maharjan has been summoned to the CIAA’s Division 3 at 10 am on July 10 with his original citizen certificate and passport size photos.

The CIAA letter has been issued a day after LMC demolished wall of Commissioner Amatya’s house at Chakupat, LMC 10 in presence of Mayor Maharjan.

It has yet to be known whether the two issues are related though but Mayor Maharjan has claimed that the letter has been sent to avenge demolition of Commissioner Amatya's wall.

LMC claims that Amatya had built the wall encroaching heritage site and adds that the Amatyas had refused to vacate the encroached land even after LMC held discussion with the family.