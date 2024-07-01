Ranjita Shrestha removed from NUP parliamentary party leader

The problem between founder of Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP) Resham Chaudhary and his spouse Ranjita Shrestha has again come to the fore with Shrestha being removed from parliamentary party leader.

The parliamentary party meeting held on Sunday has decided to remove Shrestha from parliamentary party leader and replace her with Ganga Ram Chaudhary Dagoura who was the chief whip earlier.

The party plans to inform the Federal Parliament Secretariat Monday morning, according to an NUP lawmaker.

NUP has four HoR members and three of them have removed Shrestha from parliamentary party leader. NUP Chair Shrestha was not present during the Sunday meeting.

The meeting has also decided to appoint Lal Bir Chaudhary, Resham’s dad, as the chief whip.

Resham had tried to remove Shrestha from parliamentary party leader even earlier. She has now been removed amidst talks of NUP joining the government led by Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.