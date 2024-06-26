Chinese Vice-minister Sun calls on President Paudel

Chinese Vice-minister for Foreign Affair Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call on President Ram Chandra Paudel on Wednesday.

According to the President’s Office, Vice-minister Sun and President Paudel discussed Nepal-China relations and issues of mutual interest and concern during the meeting held at the Sheetal Niwas.

On the occasion, President Paudel said that China has remained a major development partner of Nepal for a long time and has always contributed to Nepal’s development endeavors.

Stating Nepal’s aim to graduate from a least developed country in 2026, President Paudel expressed belief that China would provide further assistance to Nepal for the purpose.

President Paudel said that Nepal and China share a cordial people-to-people relationship, and that Nepali monks, Bhrikuti, Araniko and other figures have contributed to enhancing the people-to-people relationship and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Vice-minister Sun arrived in Kathmandu on a three-day official visit to Nepal on Monday.

He paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday and attended the 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism on Tuesday.