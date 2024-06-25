Chinese Vice-minister Sun calls on PM Dahal

Chinese Vice-minister for Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong, who is on an official visit to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Monday.

Vice Minister Sun and PM Dahal discussed issues of bilateral interest, mutual concern and cooperation during a meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Monday.

During the meeting, PM Dahal expressed happiness over China’s help in the economic and social development of Nepal.

Stating Nepal’s aim to be upgraded from the status of least developed country in 2026, PM Dahal said that China’s cooperation is necessary for the purpose.

Vice Minister Sun told PM Dahal that China has decided to celebrate ‘Visit Nepal-2025’ on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China with the aim of promoting Nepal’s tourism and encouraging Chinese tourists to visit Nepal, PM Dahal’s secretariat said.

He also expressed China’s commitment to continued cooperation in Nepal’s socio-economic development.

Vice Minister Sun arrived in Kathmandu on Monday to attend the 16th meeting of the Nepal-China Diplomatic Consultation Mechanism. He is on a three-day official visit to Nepal.