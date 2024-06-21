RSP hosts tea reception to mark foundation day (Pictures)

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) hosted a tea reception at its central office in Chamati, Kathmandu, on Friday to celebrate its second foundation day.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhalanath Khanal, Deputy Prime Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and other leaders attended the tea reception.

RSP Whip and central member Nisha Dangi said that all active political parties, Federal Parliament, chiefs of security bodies, and diplomatic missions in Nepal have been invited to the event.

RSP has also set up exhibition stalls with the objective of promoting entrepreneurship.

The tea reception will continue until 5 PM.

RSP was formed on June 21, 2022, but it was registered at the Election Commission on July 1.

It won constituencies 2, 6, 7 and 8 of Kathmandu and constituencies 1 and 2 of Chitwan under the first-past-the-post system and 14 seats under the proportional representation system in the House of Representatives election in 2022 to become the fourth-largest party with 20 seats.

RSP also won the by-election held in Tanahun-1 on April 23 last year.