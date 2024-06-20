President Paudel returns home from Europe visit (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel returned home on Wednesday after completing his week-long official visits to Switzerland and Germany.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal welcomed President Paudel at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Wednesday morning.

National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal, deputy prime ministers, ministers, chiefs of security agencies, high-ranking government officials, chiefs and representatives of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu were also at the airport to receive the president upon his arrival.

A contingent of the Nepal Army offered a guard of honor to President Paudel on the occasion.

President Paudel left Kathmandu for Switzerland on June 11 to take part in the 112th session of the International Labor Conference, held in Geneva from June 3 to June 14.

He held bilateral talks with President of the Swiss Federation Viola Amherd on June 12 and addressed the inaugural forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice on June 13.

President Paudel left for Berlin on June 15 on an official visit to Germany at the invitation of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He held an official meeting with his German counterpart in Berlin on June 17.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Sabita Paudel, his foreign affairs expert Dr Surendra Raj Chalise, secretaries at the President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others on his tour.