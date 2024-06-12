President Paudel leaves for Geneva (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel left for Geneva of Switzerland on Tuesday evening to attend the 112th session of the International Labor Conference.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, ministers, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, and other high-ranking officials bid farewell to the Nepali delegation led by President Paudel at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

President Paudel is scheduled to address the inaugural forum of the Global Coalition for Social Justice on June 13.

During his visit, President Paudel will hold bilateral talks with President of the Swiss Federation Viola Amherd on June 12. The bilateral talks is said to be probably the first between Nepal’s head of state and the president of the Swiss Federation.

President Paudel will then leave for Berlin on June 15 on an official visit to Germany at the invitation of Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to Amrit Bahadur Rai, acting secretary and spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Paudel will hold talks with his German counterpart on June 17.

President Paudel is accompanied by his wife Sabita Paudel on his Europe visit. The Nepali delegation includes the president’s foreign affairs expert Surendra Raj Chalise, secretaries and senior officials at the President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Nepali ambassadors to Switzerland and Germany.

President Paudel is scheduled to return to Nepal on June 19.