PM Dahal leaves for New Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has left for New Delhi of India to attend Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

A Nepali delegation led by PM Dahal and including Law Minister Padam Giri flew to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

The swearing-in ceremony of Indian PM Modi is scheduled to take place in the Indian capital on Sunday evening.

Heads of government and heads of state of neighboring countries have been invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

PM Dahal will also attend the swearing-in ceremony. He is scheduled to return to Nepal on Monday.

Modi was appointed India’s prime minister for a third consecutive term on Friday.

Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu supported Modi for prime minister.