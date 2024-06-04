Road Division blacktops road dug up by KMC in New Road (Pictures)

The Road Division Office, Kathmandu, blacktopped the road segment at New Road that the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) had dug up to expand the footpath.

The Road Division started blacktopping the road on Monday morning.

Engineer Pramod Khatiwada, information officer at Road Division Office, Kathmandu, said that they blacktopped the road as the KMC did not pay heed to their letter asking it to repair the dug-up road segment.

The Road Division Office had earlier warned of action if the dug-up road segment was not repaired within two days.

Khatiwada said that they will finish blacktopping the road on Monday itself.

After the Road Division started blacktopping the road, KMC Mayor Balen Shah objected to the move through social media.