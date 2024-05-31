SC moved against deployment of traffic rules violators as volunteers

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the decision to deploy traffic rule violators as volunteers on the road for traffic management.

Seven people filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Friday claiming that they were deployed as volunteers against the law for violating traffic rules. They said that the police’s act violated their right to live with dignity and right to freedom of movement.

The petitioners include Krishna BK, 22, of Bajhang; Akash Bhatta, 22, of Harinas, Syangja; Ujjwal Mali, 22, of Godawari, Lalitpur; and Imamul Haq, 21, of Parsa.

Joint Spokesperson for the Supreme Court Govinda Ghimire said that their petition has been registered.

The petition says that police meted out physical punishment even though only a fine can be imposed for violating traffic rules according to Section 164 of the Motor Vehicles and Transport Management Act, adding that the punishment is against human dignity.

The petitioners have demanded with the court that such acts be stopped.

On Republic Day (May 28), Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane posted on X that it had been decided to deploy those booked for traffic rules violations including drunk driving as volunteers on the road.

Police started enforcing the decision from the next day, deploying those booked for drunk driving, lane violation, traffic light violation and overspeeding as volunteers on the road by making them wear yellow jackets.

Traffic rules violators were deployed as volunteers in front of the Singha Durbar, at Maitighar, Putalisadak, Padmodaya Mode, Satdobato, Chapagaun and other places as part of the decision.