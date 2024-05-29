17th Republic Day marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The 17th Republic Day was celebrated amid a special ceremony at the Army Pavilion at Tundikhel, Kathmandu, on Tuesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal, deputy prime ministers and other ministers attended the ceremony.

Lawmakers, high-ranking government officials, chiefs of security agencies and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

A Nepal Army helicopter showered flower petals and unfurled a banner reading “Republic Day 2081” to mark the day.

The celebrations also included military parades and drills, and cultural performances.

The government has decided to celebrate this year’s Republic Day in Nepal as well as in Nepali embassies and missions abroad for three days from May 27 to May 29.