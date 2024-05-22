Joint meeting of NC central committee and parliamentary party underway in Sanepa (Pictures)

A joint meeting of Nepali Congress central committee and parliamentary party is underway at the party’s central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, office-bearers, central members, House of Representatives and National Assembly members are taking part in the meeting, which began on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was called to discuss and form opinions on recent political developments, parliamentary investigation on cooperative fraud and the party’s internal matters.

There had been calls for a joint meeting of central members and federal lawmakers within the party. NC had only been holding meetings of office-bearers, central working committee, parliamentary party working committee and parliamentary party recently.

NC has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

Leaders of ruling parties including Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have agreed to form a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud. But the committee has not been formed yet as the ruling parties and main opposition NC have yet to reach consensus on the committee’s terms of reference.