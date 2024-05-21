Govt discloses property details of PM Dahal and ministers

The government has made public the property details of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and other ministers in his Cabinet.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) disclose the property details of PM Dahal and other ministers on Tuesday.

A Cabinet meeting held on May 16 had decided to disclose the property details of ministers in the Dahal government.

Earlier, four ministers from Rastriya Swatantra Party had separately written to the OPMCM to make their property details public.

The OPMCM published the property details of PM Dahal and other ministers on its website on Tuesday.