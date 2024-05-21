House passes motion of thanks amid protests by opposition parties (Pictures)

The House of Representatives (HoR) passed a motion of thanks to the president amid protests by opposition parties on Tuesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel presented the government’s policies and programs during a joint meeting of both Houses of Parliament on May 14. But a motion of thanks to the president could not be tabled as main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) continued to obstruct House proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud.

In Tuesday’s HoR meeting, NC lawmakers surrounded the well of the House and chanted slogans while lawmakers from other opposition parties joined the protest by standing up from their seats.

Speaker Ghimire entered the meeting’s agenda amid the protests by the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal then tabled a motion to thank the president for presenting the government’s policies and programs.

Speaker Ghimire announced that the motion was passed unanimously by the House.

The next meeting of the HoR has been called for 11 AM Friday.