PM Dahal wins vote of confidence (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has secured a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) for a fourth time.

PM Dahal took a vote of confidence amid protests and sloganeering by Nepali Congress and other opposition parties during the second HoR meeting on Monday.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that PM Dahal received 157 votes while one lawmaker remained neutral. A total of 158 lawmakers took part in the voting.

Lawmakers from the ruling CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, Janamat Party, and Nagarik Unmukti Party and independent lawmaker voted for PM Dahal.

Opposition parties including main opposition Nepali Congress, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal, and Rastriya Janamorcha did not participate in the voting.

The HoR meeting has been adjourned until 11 AM Tuesday.