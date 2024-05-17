PM Dahal to take trust vote for a fourth time on Monday

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has decided to take a vote of confidence again as the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal withdrew its support to the government earlier this week.

PM Dahal has written to Speaker Devraj Ghimire to include the topic of vote of confidence in the Parliament’s agenda for Monday.

Speaker Ghimire’s secretariat said that they have received the prime minister’s letter and begun preparations accordingly.

Article 100 (2) of the Constitution states that the prime minister should table a motion in the House of Representatives for a vote of confidence within 30 days if the political party they represent is divided or a political party in a coalition government withdraws its support.

The Yadav-led JSP Nepal quit the government and also withdrew its support to the government on May 13 following the party’s split.

Ashok Rai and six other lawmakers broke away from JSP Nepal and filed an application at the Election Commission for registration of a new party, Janata Samajwadi Party, on May 5. The Election Commission granted recognition to the new party the following day.

This is the fourth time PM Dahal is taking a vote of confidence since his appointment to the post on December 25, 2022.

He passed a floor test for the first time on January 10, 2023. He secured 268 votes then, while 2 votes were cast against him.

He took a vote of confidence for the second time on March 20, 2023, after CPN-UML withdrew its support to his government. He secured 172 votes at the time, with 89 votes cast against him.

On March 4 this year, PM Dahal broke the coalition with Nepali Congress and formed a new coalition with CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, JSP Nepal and CPN (Unified Socialist).

Nine days later, he passed his third floor test securing 157 votes. A total of 110 votes were cast against him.

Support of 138 lawmakers is required to secure a majority in the 275-member House of Representatives.