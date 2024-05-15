Cabinet approves govt's policies and programs

The Cabinet has approved the government’s policies and programs.

Government Spokesperson Rekha Sharma said that a Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday approved the government’s policies and programs.

“Discussion was held on the policies and programs in the Cabinet meeting, the policies and programs have been approved by the meeting,” she said.

According to Sharma, the Cabinet has also approved the 16th five-year plan.

President Ram Chandra Paudel is scheduled to present the government’s policies and programs during a joint meeting of both Houses of the Federal Parliament at 3 PM Tuesday.