NC obstructs House proceedings as new Parliament session begins (Pictures)

Main opposition Nepali Congress obstructed the House of Representatives meeting as the monsoon session of Parliament began on Friday.

NC lawmakers stood up in protest as soon as the meeting began.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire tried to read a letter from the President’s Office amid the protest. NC lawmakers then surrounded the well of the House.

The main opposition party has demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cases of cooperative fraud.

NC obstructed House proceedings as the ruling parties did not agree to its demand.

The House meeting has been adjourned for 15 minutes following NC’s obstruction.

Earlier, NC lawmaker Gagan Thapa said that House proceedings cannot move ahead until a parliamentary inquiry committee is formed on the embezzlement of deposits in cooperatives.