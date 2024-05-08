Suhang Nembang sworn in as lawmaker (Pictures)

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday.

HoR Speaker Devraj Ghimire administered the oath of office and secrecy to Suhang at the Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu.

Suhang was elected to the HoR from the Ilam-2 constituency defeating Dambar Bahadur Khadka of Nepali Congress by 5,830 votes in the by-election held on April 27. He secured 27,772 votes while Khadka got 21,942 votes.

Suhang’s father and UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang was elected from the constituency defeating Khadka by a slim margin in November 2022.

The seat had fallen vacant after Subash died in September last year.