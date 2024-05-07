Top leaders' meeting called by Speaker Ghimire underway (Pictures)

A meeting of top leaders called by House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire is underway in the latter’s office in the Singha Durbar.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, and chief whips of various parties including Rastriya Prajatantra Party are taking part in the meeting that began at noon Tuesday.

Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar and Law Minister Padam Pariyar are also attending the meeting.

Speaker Ghimire has called the meeting of top leaders in an effort to forge consensus before the next session of Parliament begins on Friday.

Main opposition Nepali Congress repeatedly obstructed House proceedings toward the end of the previous session demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in the cooperatives fraud case.

Speaker Ghimire had convened meetings of ruling and opposition parties then too.

He has been holding separate meetings with heads of parliamentary committees and whips and chief whips of parties to make the next session of Parliament effective.