Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko arrives in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Kamikawa Yoko has arrived in Kathmandu on an official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal welcomed Kamikawa at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Sunday.

She is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during her stay in Kathmandu.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kamikawa will hold talks with her Nepali counterpart Shrestha on various issues of bilateral interest and concern.

This is Kamikawa’s first visit to Nepal after she was appointed Japan’s foreign minister.

She will return home on Sunday evening.