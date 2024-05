The government has decided to use the new map of Nepal on 100 rupee banknotes.

According to government spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday took the decision.

The government has granted permission to the Nepal Rastra Bank to replace the old map of Nepal used on the front face of 100 rupee banknotes with the new map that also includes Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani.