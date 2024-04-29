UML continues to lead vote count in Bajhang

CPN-UML candidate Daman Bhandari has maintained his lead as vote counting continues in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a).

According to the Election Commission, Bhandari has received 3,789 votes so far. Abhishek Singh of Nepali Congress is second with 3,247 votes.

Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) is further behind in third with 2,007 votes, while Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) has 1,139 votes.

A total of 30,328 votes were cast in the by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in November 2022 securing 17,112 votes. Aphilal Okheda of UML received 13,336 votes then. Singh was the then ruling coalition’s common candidate.

The constituency has been vacant since Singh died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.