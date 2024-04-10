CIAA files corruption case against Bagmati Mayor Bharat Kumar Thapa

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed corruption case against Mayor of Bagmati Municipality Bharat Kumar Thapa.

The Constitutional anti-graft body has registered the corruption case in the Special Court in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The CIAA had received complaints accusing him of illegally amassing wealth. Investigation showed that he had amassed wealth of Rs 53.353 million abusing his authority, the CIAA has said issuing a statement.

Thapa was elected mayor of the municipality in Sarlahi district on a ticket of CPN (Maoist Center).