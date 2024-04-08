Maoist Center to quit Koshi govt

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to quit the Koshi government.

A meeting of the Maoist Center parliamentary party held in Biratnagar on Monday decided to pull out of the government headed by Nepali Congress lawmaker Kedar Karki.

According to Indra Angbo, Maoist Center parliamentary party leader in Koshi, the party has decided to quit the Koshi government. “We will quit the Koshi government today itself, our three ministers will tender resignation,” Angbo told Setopati.

According to Angbo, ministers Rajendra Karki, Narayan Burja Magar and Ganesh Upreti from Maoist Center will resign from their posts on Monday itself.

Angbo said that the party will also withdraw its support to the Karki-led Koshi government.

He said that CPN-UML parliamentary party leader Hikmat Karki will be proposed as the new chief minister.