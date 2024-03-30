Speaker refuses to remove lawmaker Goma Labh Sapkota as requested by Janamat Party

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has ruled the letter written by Janamat Party to remove Goma Labh Sapkota as a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) as wrong.

Janamat had written to the Federal Parliament Secretariat on March 10 stating that it had sought clarification from lawmaker Sapkota and expelled her from the party as punishment.

Speaker Ghimire has refused to remove Sapkota saying that she does not seem to have quit the party and does not seem to have been expelled from the party.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat in its letter sent to Janamat Party has said that the action against Sapkota seems to be erroneous prima facie on the basis of law and procedures mentioned in section 32 of the Political Parties Act, and the action taken against her cannot be moved forward ignoring the erroneous act.

Lawmaker Sapkota had requested Speaker Ghimire to save her post saying even the clarification said to be hers was fake after the party sent the letter seeking her removal.

Janamat had made Sapkota, a resident of Mahottari Rural Municipality-3, Mahottari, lawmaker under the proportional representation electoral system.

Lawmaker Sapkota, meanwhile, said that she had differences with the party over appointment of personal secretary and that the party punished her for the same reason.

She said that Janamat Chairman CK Raut had told her since the beginning that she could not appoint a personal secretary on her own and that she should appoint someone recommended by the party. Following a dispute over the issue, she was threatened with action and removal from the post of lawmaker, Sapkota added.

Sapkota said that she had initially appointed Samir Kumar Jha from the party as her personal secretary and later replaced him with Ashok Sah on the party’s recommendation. She then made Mansi Jha her personal secretary as Sah never contacted her, Sapkota added.