House meeting stopped for 10 days due to foreign visit of speaker and chief whips

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been stopped for 10 days due to meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire and chief whips of the major political parties will attend the IPU meeting to be held in Switzerland.

NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak, CPN-UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula, CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Whip Hit Raj Pandey, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar, and National Assembly member of Maoist Center Ganga Belbase among others will accompany Speaker Ghimire to the IPU meeting.

The team will leave for IPU meeting on Thursday and return to Nepal on March 29, according to Spokesperson with the Federal Parliament Secretariat Ek Ram Giri.

The 148th Assembly of the IPU will take place in Geneva from March 23-27. The House meeting has been stopped until March 31 as the team including speaker and chief whips will be on a foreign trip.