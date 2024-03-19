Mahara taken to court for extension of custody (Pictures)

CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman and former speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara has been taken to court for extension of this custody.

Superintendent of Police Hobindra Bogati at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police said that Mahara has been taken to the Kathmandu District Court for extension of his custody on the charge of organized crime.

Mahara was arrested from Kapilvastu on Monday morning over his alleged involvement in smuggling nine kilograms of gold disguised as e-cigarettes in December 2022.

The CIB had earlier released Mahara after making him sign necessary documents in the 9 kg gold smuggling case.

In its investigation report on the 9 kg gold smuggling case submitted to the District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, the CIB had included a link chart which also showed that Mahara was in contact with Daojin Wang, the alleged mastermind behind the gold smuggling.

The Inquiry Commission on Gold Smuggling, in its report submitted to Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane on Thursday, concluded that Mahara should be tried for gold smuggling.

Police subsequently arrested him from Kapilvastu and brought him to Kathmandu on Monday.