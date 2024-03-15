Cabinet replaces CIB Chief Kiran Bajracharya with Shyam Lal Gyawali

The Cabinet has decided to transfer two additional inspectors general (AIGs) of Nepal Police.

According to the government’s spokesperson Rekha Sharma, the Cabinet meeting held on Friday decided to transfer AIGs Shyam Lal Gyawali and Kiran Bajracharya.

Gyawali has been transferred from the Nepal Police Headquaters to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) while Bajracharya has been transferred to the Nepal Police Headquarters from the CIB, Sharma said.

Bajracharya has been removed as the chief of CIB after the inquiry commission on gold smuggling pointed at mistakes in CIB’s investigation in its report.