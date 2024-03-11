Government decides to remove three province chiefs

The government has decided to remove the province chiefs of Gandaki, Madhes and Sudur Paschim provinces.

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma said that a Cabinet meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at the Singha Durbar on Monday decided to recommend to President Ram Chandra Paudel to relieve the province chiefs of the three provinces of their responsibilities.

Prithvi Man Gurung is the province chief in Gandaki, Hari Shankar Mishra in Madhes and Devraj Joshi in Sudur Paschim.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to recommend Sumitra Bhandari, Dilli Raj Bhatta and Nazir Miyan for appointment as province chief in Madhes, Gandaki and Sudur Paschim, respectively, Sharma said.