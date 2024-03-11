Questions raised in RSP about lack of discussion in party before joining govt

Central members of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) have raised questions saying the party did not hold adequate discussion before joining the government.

A few central members commenting on the presentation of General Secretary Mukul Dhakal on recent political developments during the central committee meeting at Chamati on Monday have pointed at the lack of adequate discussion.

“A few members expressed dissatisfaction pointing that the party joined the government without internal discussion. But the majority of members supported. A few members said that it was not appropriate for the party to join the government in the current situation,” a central member confided with Setopati.

The members also complained that the selection of RSP ministers was not inclusive.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane has become deputy prime minister and home minister, Sumana Shrestha education minister, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha youth and sports minister, and Dol Prasad (DP) Aryal will labor minister in the new government.

Central member Manish Jha has called some displeasure and protest normal pointing that there cannot be absolute consensus on any issue. “They have raised the issue of delivery. They seemed to be worried that nobody from the party can become minister in the coming days if service delivery cannot be made prompt and effective even though one can become happy at four from the party becoming ministers now,” Jha has added. “The majority of members opined that the party should focus on performance remaining alert about the challenges.”

He has revealed that the members also demanded that the ministers maintain their respective desks at the party office, and party leaders and cadres not crowd the ministries.

The party has also decided to not participate in the by-election to be held in Bajhang-A for the provincial assembly of Far West. It had not participated in the provincial assembly elections held across the country in 2022.

The party has also formed a six-strong task force to pick candidate in the by-election to be held in the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Ilam-2 on April 27.

The constituency is vacant after death of CPN-UML lawmaker Subash Chandra Nembang on September 12, 2023.