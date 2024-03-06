Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) will get four ministries including the Home Ministry in the new government.

According to an RSP source, the ruling coalition agreed to give four ministries to RSP during a meeting held at Baluwatar on Wednesday afternoon.

RSP will get the home, labor, education, and youth and sports ministries, the source added.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane is set to become deputy prime minister and home minister.

Sumana Shrestha will become education minister, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha will become youth and sports minister, and Dol Prasad (DP) Aryal will become labor minister.