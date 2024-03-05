NC decides to withdraw vote of confidence to PM Dahal

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to withdraw its vote of confidence to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

NC Vice-president Dhan Raj Gurung told Setopati that a meeting of the central working committee held at President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence in Budhanilkantha on Tuesday afternoon decided to withdraw the party’s vote of confidence to PM Dahal.

PM Dahal, who is also the chairman of CPN (Maoist Center), formed a new ruling coalition with CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party and Janata Samajwadi Party on Monday breaking the previous coalition with NC.

Three ministers from the new ruling coalition were sworn in Monday afternoon. They are currently without any portfolios as the coalition partners have yet to finalize sharing of ministries.