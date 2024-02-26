Let's send ministers blamed by CIAA, probe commission home: Gagan Thapa (Video)

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has demanded that the ministers under investigation of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and blamed by probe commission must be changed.

Speaking during the zero hour in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday Thapa has demanded that the ministers who are being investigated by the CIAA, blamed by probe commission or eyeing public land must be changed.

Health Minister Mohan Basnet is being investigated by the CIAA and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala has been blamed for the Balkumari incident that took lives of two youths by a probe commission.

Similarly, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati has been slammed for leasing out a total of 120 bigha (81.27 hectares) of land for 99 years to private companies to develop Ramgram Stupa which is said to be one of the eight places that contain the corporeal remains of Gautam Buddha. The Public Accounts Committee on February 11 had instructed the government to revoke the agreement which was revoked two days later.

Gagan Thapa has also taken a swipe at Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane who has been accused of co-operatives fraud and is facing a case of holding multiple passports.

The Supreme Court in the past had also ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship. He has since reacquired Nepali citizenship and won the by-election in Chitwan-2 after revocation of his post of lawmaker by the SC.

Without taking Lamichhane’s name Thapa has demanded that those duping cooperatives and keeping multiple citizenship certificates should also be sent home and welcomed back only if found innocent.