Senior leader of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) Rajendra Mahato has quit the party.

Mahato has declared so organizing a program at the Rastriya Sabhagriha on Monday. He has also announced agitation for what he called national freedom. “I have also urged my former party to join this campaign.”

Issuing a statement during the program Mahato has claimed that the Madhesi people suffered a loss despite waging a struggle for six months after promulgation of the new Constitution in 2015. He has called for another great agitation by all the marginalized and oppressed communities against what he called the single-race governing system.

All was not well in LSP with Mahato long accusing Chairman Mahantha Thakur of operating the party unilaterally. Mahato and Sharat Singh Bhandari were senior leaders in the party.

The Thakur faction, on the other hand, had been accusing Mahato of carrying out parallel activities from the office of Gajendra Narayan Singh Research Center at Anamnagar even as the Mahato faction accused Thakur of fostering his faction that comes from the then Tarai Madhesh Loktantrik Party (TMLP).

Thakur-led TMLP, Mahato-led Sadbhavana Party and a few other parties had allied to form Rastriya Janata Party (RJP) which then unified with Upendra Yadav led Samajwadi Party to form Janata Samajwadi Pary (JSP). The Thakur-Mahato faction then split from JSP and formed LSP owing to differences over whether to support the then KP Sharma Oli government or not.