UML central committee meeting begins (Pictures)

The seventh full meeting of the CPN-UML central committee began at the party headquarters in Chyasal, Lalitpur, on Tuesday.

The party has said that the meeting will prepare an action plan on issues of national interest and public concern, mass mobilization and on creating pressure.

According to UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, a report on organizational works will also be presented at the meeting.

The sixth meeting of UML secretariat had decided to launch a campaign to clean up and strengthen the organization citing serious deviance seen among the party’s leaders, cadres and elected people’s representatives. General Secretary Pokharel said that the central committee meeting will prepare a concrete action plan on it.

He said that a review report on the 11-point annual action plan formulated after the party’s Mission Grassroots campaign will also be presented at the meeting.

According to Pokharel, the central committee will form its position on the potential for development in the mid-hills region based on the suggestions received from people during the party’s campaign from Jhulaghat of Baitadi to Chiwa Bhanjyang of Panchthar from November 30 to December 18, 2023.