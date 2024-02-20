Nepali Congress Mahasamiti meeting begins (Pictures)

The Nepali Congress (NC) Mahasamiti meeting kicked off at the Sunrise International Convention Center in Godavari of Lalitpur on Monday.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the meeting on Monday afternoon.

A total of 165 central committee office-bearers and central members, 1,780 Mahasamiti members representing House of Representatives constituencies, 89 representatives of Nepali liaison committees and 69 representatives of sister organizations and NC-aligned organizations are taking part in the meeting.

The party has also invited province working committee presidents, district working committee presidents and central chairpersons of sister organizations and NC-aligned organizations to the meeting as per the decision of the central committee.

NC has more than 850,000 active members across the country.

NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka, General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma, NC Spokesperson and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, and Accounts Committee Coordinator Shyam Kumar Ghimire are scheduled to present their reports on the inaugural day of the meeting.

According to Min Bahadur Bishwakarma, chief of NC’s publicity department, discussions will be held on their proposals by forming four groups.

The four-day Mahasamiti meeting will conclude on Thursday.