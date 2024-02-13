First statute convention of Maoist Center begins (Pictures)

The first statute convention of CPN (Maoist Center) began on Tuesday afternoon at the Nepal Academy building in Kamaladi of Kathmandu.

Prime Minister and Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the three-day convention.

According to Maoist Center, the convention will make changes to the party statute.

The party had formed a statute drafting committee headed by standing committee member Ganesh Sah.

Sah said that the convention will discuss and take decisions on suggestions collected from the party leadership to lower committees regarding the draft statute.

Here are some pictures from the first day of the convetion.