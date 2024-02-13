Local bodies won by Maoist Center announce holiday for 'People’s War Day'

Local bodies where CPN (Maoist Center) won the local election have announced public holiday for Tuesday to mark the start of Maoist insurgency despite the Supreme Court (SC) ordering the government to not give a holiday on “People’s War Day” that falls on Falgun 1.

A bench of Justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Mahesh Sharma Paudel on December 29, 2022 had ordered to not implement the decision to give a holiday on “People’s War Day” stating that the public holiday given without completing the works of the peace process had added to the victims’ pain.

The federal government led by Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has not announced public holiday for Tuesday and the Home Ministry, headed by Senior Vice-chairman of Maoist Center Narayan Kaji Shrestha, even issued a statement earlier on Monday clarifying so after rumors that there was one.

But over a dozen of local bodies where Maoist candidates had been elected mayor/chair in the last local election have announced public holiday for Tuesday. Maoist candidates were elected mayor/chair in 121 local bodies in the last local election.