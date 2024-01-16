PM Dahal removes 13 from his secretariat

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has removed 13 persons from his secretariat.

They have been removed effective from Monday, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat.

PM Dahal had recently pledged to downsize the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) and his own secretariat.

He has removed the 13 staffers from his secretariat as per that commitment.

The PM’s secretariat can employ 52 staffers. Dahal had appointed 35 in his secretariat. The secretariat has said that it would be downsized to 15 staffers.



