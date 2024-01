Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar returns

India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar returned home after wrapping up his two-day Nepal visit on Friday.

Foreign Minister NP Saud, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and others bid farewell to Jaishankar at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Jaishankar had arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday to participate in the seventh foreign minister-level Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting.

He also met President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairman Mahantha Thakur, Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut and others during his stay in the capital.