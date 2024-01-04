Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kathmandu (Pictures)

India’s Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Jaishankar arrived on an Indian Air Force special flight IFC-31 at 9:30 Thursday morning. Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud received him at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival.

Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

He will then take part in the foreign minister-level Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting being held at Hotel Yak and Yeti on Durbar Marg from 1 PM. Foreign Minister Saud will lead the Nepali team in the meeting.