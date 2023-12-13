NC anti-establishment faction meeting begins (Pictures)

A meeting of the Nepali Congress anti-establishment faction led by Shekhar Koirala and General Secretary Gagan Thapa began in Battisputali of Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon.

Relation between Koirala and Thapa has soured time and again.

Koirala was criticized inside his faction for scheduling the meeting for Tuesday when Thapa was scheduled to visit Janakpur. The faction held discussion on Tuesday and decided to postpone the meeting for Wednesday after that.

The meeting has been called to discuss and form a common opinion on the NC Mahasamiti meeting, the National Assembly elections and contemporary political developments.

NC has called a meeting of its central working committee for Friday. As the committee is preparing to reschedule the Mahasamiti meeting, the anti-establishment faction is set to discuss the matter at its ongoing meeting.

Earlier, a meeting of the Koirala faction held at NC leader Arjun Narsingh KC’s residence on September 3 had also discussed bringing in another General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma and central member Pradeep Paudel. But that has yet to materialize.

Here are some pictures of the meeting on Wednesday.