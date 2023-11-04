Two new ministers take oath in Koshi

Chief Minister of Koshi province Kedar Karki has expanded his Cabinet by inducting two new ministers.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Ganesh Upreti and CPN (Unified Socialist) lawmaker Kamal Jawegu took oath as ministers on Friday.

Nepali Congress leader Karki was appointed Koshi chief minister with the support of UML on October 14 according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution.

He passed the floor test on October 18 with an overwhelming majority as 86 lawmakers in the 93-strong provincial assembly voted for him while only five lawmakers voted against his government.

UML is riled by Chief Minister Karki’s move to induct ministers from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist without its consent.

UML had insisted during recent discussions with the chief minister that Maoist Center should not be part of the government even if other parties in the ruling coalition at the center were brought on board. It had warned of quitting the government if the alliance at the center was implemented in the province.

UML Chief Whip Rewati Raman Bhandari reiterated that their party will quit the government if the alliance is implemented.

“We are firm on our position that only UML and Congress should form the government in the province,” Bhandari said. “It will be discussed in the party on Monday. We will reach a decision after that.”