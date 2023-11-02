Cabinet decides to write to president for ending House session

The government has decided to recommend to the president for prorogation of the current session of Federal Parliament.

Sports Minister Dig Bahadur Limbu told Setopati that a Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Thursday morning decided to recommend to President Ram Chandra Paudel to prorogue the ongoing session of Parliament from Thursday midnight.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli had agreed to end the current Parliament session from Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday also decided to promote Bishwa Babu Pudasaini and Radhika Aryal to secretary.