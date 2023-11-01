UML hosts tea reception (Pictures)

Main opposition party CPN-UML hosted a tea reception on the occasion of Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath at the party headquarters in Chyasal, Lalitpur, on Wednesday.

The tea reception started after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli offered delicacies to well-wishers.

UML had invited the general public and party workers to the reception at 12:30 PM.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former PM and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, former PM and Nepal Samajwadi Party Chairman Baburam Bhattarai, former PM and CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane, CPN Chairman Netra Bikram Chand and other leaders also arrived at Chyasal later in the afternoon.

Similarly, ministers, lawmakers, chiefs of constitutional bodies, ambassadors, chiefs of security agencies and other dignitaries attended the event.

Here are some pictures of the tea reception on Wednesday.