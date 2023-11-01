Guterres returns after four-day Nepal visit (Pictures)

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres returned after wrapping up his four-day Nepal visit on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guterres left for New York on a Qatar Airways flight on Wednesday morning.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and others bid farewell to Guterres at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

The UN secretary general addressed a joint session of Parliament on Tuesday.

He earlier met President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Deputy Prime Ministers Purna Bahadur Khadka and Narayan Kaji Shrestha, and Foreign Minister NP Saud.

Guterres also visited the Annapurna Base Camp, Pokhara and Lumbini during his stay in Nepal.

Here are some pictures taken at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday.