Govt announces national mourning on Tuesday over death of Nepalis in Israel*

The government has announced a day of national mourning on Tuesday in honor of the 10 Nepali students who were killed in Saturday’s attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel.

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma told Setopati that a Cabinet meeting held on Monday afternoon decided to announce national mourning on Tuesday over the death of Nepalis in Israel.

Sharma said that the Cabinet meeting decided to announce a day of national mourning and fly the national flag at half mast in government offices across the country and diplomatic missions abroad on Tuesday as a mark of respect for the Nepalis who lost their lives in the attack.

She also said that the bodies of the 10 Nepalis killed in the attack will be brought to Nepal immediately.

Similarly, the government has decided to rescue Nepalis who are in Israel and bring them back to Nepal.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to provide Rs 1 million each as relief amount to the families of those killed in Israel, Sharma added.

*It was earlier reported that the government has declared a holiday on Tuesday to mourn the death of Nepalis in Israel. The error is regretted.